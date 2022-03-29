TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

TT Electronics (LON:TTG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 280 ($3.67) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.26) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on TT Electronics from GBX 300 ($3.93) to GBX 270 ($3.54) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 289.17 ($3.79).

Shares of TTG opened at GBX 214.84 ($2.81) on Wednesday. TT Electronics has a twelve month low of GBX 173.59 ($2.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 296.50 ($3.88). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 218.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 243.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £378.78 million and a PE ratio of 29.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.76.

In other news, insider Richard Tyson sold 39,503 shares of TT Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.63), for a total transaction of £79,401.03 ($104,009.73).

About TT Electronics (Get Rating)

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

