Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.74. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 220,450 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TKC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from 19.30 to 22.10 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.58.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $947.78 million for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 13.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 37.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,299 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,136 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 8,559 shares during the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile (NYSE:TKC)

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

