Tyman (LON:TYMN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $385.42

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 385.42 ($5.05) and traded as low as GBX 317 ($4.15). Tyman shares last traded at GBX 326 ($4.27), with a volume of 284,014 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Tyman from GBX 500 ($6.55) to GBX 420 ($5.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 346.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 385.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £639.88 million and a P/E ratio of 12.89.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.90 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Tyman’s previous dividend of $4.00. Tyman’s payout ratio is currently 0.16%.

In other news, insider Paul Withers purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 355 ($4.65) per share, for a total transaction of £71,000 ($93,004.98).

Tyman Company Profile (LON:TYMN)

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered fenestration and access solutions to the door and window industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

