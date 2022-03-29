U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Short Interest Update

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, an increase of 51.1% from the February 28th total of 13,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 65,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in U.S. Gold by 2,572.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Gold by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold during the 4th quarter worth $325,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Gold by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

USAU has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of U.S. Gold from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of U.S. Gold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ:USAU opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.90. U.S. Gold has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The firm has a market cap of $52.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.68.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Gold will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About U.S. Gold (Get Rating)

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

