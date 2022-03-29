UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Short Interest Up 62.4% in March

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,260,000 shares, a growth of 62.4% from the February 28th total of 4,470,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average of $18.03. The firm has a market cap of $66.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15. UBS Group has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $21.49.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 12.48%. UBS Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.85%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

UBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 21 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.19.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

