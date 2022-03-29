UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $57.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PATH. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on UiPath from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst says his price target cut reflects his updated discount cash flow model, but he also recommends that investors take advantage of the broad weakness that has impacted software as an attractive buying opportunity to buy UiPath for its long-term compounding growth story. Tillman further points to the company’s record net new ARR, “constructive” Q4 outlook, and a variety of new innovations in the pipeline such as automation bots for Mac users, multi-cloud multi-platform capabilities, automation cloud traction, and task/process mining. Morgan Stanley raised UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on UiPath from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on UiPath from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.05.

NASDAQ PATH opened at $30.10 on Tuesday. UiPath has a one year low of $23.93 and a one year high of $90.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.84 and a 200 day moving average of $43.04.

In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $2,835,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $71,066.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,730 shares of company stock worth $8,074,148.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in UiPath by 1,240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

