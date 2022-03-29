Unido EP (UDO) Trading Up 3.5% This Week

Unido EP (UDO) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. In the last seven days, Unido EP has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One Unido EP coin can currently be bought for $0.0618 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unido EP has a market capitalization of $3.32 million and approximately $46,559.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00047753 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,464.93 or 0.07226038 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,789.05 or 0.99663111 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00056641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00047135 BTC.

Unido EP Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,752,624 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

