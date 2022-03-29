Unistake (UNISTAKE) Market Capitalization Hits $3.30 Million

Unistake (UNISTAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 29th. Unistake has a market cap of $3.30 million and approximately $813.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unistake coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Unistake has traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Unistake alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00047753 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,464.93 or 0.07226038 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,789.05 or 0.99663111 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00056641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00047135 BTC.

Unistake Profile

Unistake’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 212,548,287 coins. The official website for Unistake is unistake.finance . Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Buying and Selling Unistake

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unistake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unistake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unistake using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unistake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unistake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.