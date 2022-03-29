United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Short Interest Update

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,210,000 shares, a growth of 48.5% from the February 28th total of 13,610,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines stock opened at $43.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.03. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $30.54 and a twelve month high of $61.34.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($7.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Airlines will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UAL. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.08.

United Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

