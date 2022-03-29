United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Stock Position Lowered by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 132,099 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.29% of United Community Banks worth $9,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in United Community Banks by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 166,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,467,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in United Community Banks by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in United Community Banks by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in United Community Banks by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in United Community Banks by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,295,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UCBI opened at $35.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.70. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $39.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 36.63%. The business had revenue of $174.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UCBI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $363,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

