United States Steel (NYSE:X) Shares Down 6.1%

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.91 and last traded at $35.37. 453,753 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 23,070,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.65.

X has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Steel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average of $24.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.94.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). United States Steel had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 55.13%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 1.37%.

In other news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $360,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $2,191,121.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of X. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 198.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

