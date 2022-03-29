United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $206.20.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UTHR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price target (down from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 27th.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $175.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $158.38 and a 52-week high of $218.38.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by ($1.42). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of $415.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.49, for a total transaction of $654,894.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total value of $1,154,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,082 shares of company stock valued at $7,595,934. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 542.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 843,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,681,000 after acquiring an additional 712,117 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $93,325,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $77,472,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $47,154,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 538,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,417,000 after purchasing an additional 253,350 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

