United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) Short Interest Up 65.5% in March

United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,700 shares, an increase of 65.5% from the February 28th total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 435,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTME opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. United Time Technology has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $107.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.44.

United Time Technology Company Profile

United Time Technology Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. The company also provides electronics manufacturing services, including original equipment manufacturer and original design manufacturer services. It sells its products under the UTime and Do brand names in South America, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Africa.

