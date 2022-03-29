UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,608 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,092 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $48,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 213,353 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $83,366,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,951 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,320 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,421,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.09.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $513.20 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $360.55 and a 52-week high of $517.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $482.39 and a 200-day moving average of $460.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.08%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,123,890. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

