USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.04. USA Truck shares last traded at $21.47, with a volume of 122,543 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded USA Truck from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of USA Truck from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Get USA Truck alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $191.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.92.

USA Truck ( NASDAQ:USAK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.60. USA Truck had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $200.85 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that USA Truck, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USAK. Barclays PLC increased its stake in USA Truck by 246.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in USA Truck in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in USA Truck in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in USA Truck in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in USA Truck by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 49.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USA Truck Company Profile (NASDAQ:USAK)

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the following segments: Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for USA Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.