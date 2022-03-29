Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.59 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) to report $29.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.66 billion and the highest is $32.57 billion. Valero Energy posted sales of $20.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full-year sales of $133.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $113.42 billion to $143.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $134.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $131.68 billion to $136.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLO. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 445.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 20,420 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 107.7% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $96.37 on Tuesday. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $97.64. The firm has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.16 and a 200-day moving average of $78.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 174.22%.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

