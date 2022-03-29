Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 23,154 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,154 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Boston Properties worth $10,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 13.6% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 12,988,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,407,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,357 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,910,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,648,000 after purchasing an additional 64,514 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,635,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,616,000 after purchasing an additional 25,327 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,222,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,440,000 after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,200,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,079,000 after acquiring an additional 16,357 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on BXP. BMO Capital Markets raised Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.27.

BXP stock opened at $129.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.09. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.53 and a 12-month high of $129.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.22.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.66%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $2,543,213.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

