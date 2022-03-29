Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 44,394 Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 44,394 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 1.62% of Capital Southwest worth $9,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 42.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 34,492 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 51.6% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 11.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. 23.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSWC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of Capital Southwest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of CSWC opened at $23.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.29 million, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Capital Southwest Co. has a 1-year low of $21.89 and a 1-year high of $28.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.67.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 42.58% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 124.68%.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

