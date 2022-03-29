Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Co (NYSE:SWT)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Co (NYSE:SWT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $9,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,988,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SWT opened at $87.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.68. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Co has a 12 month low of $86.05 and a 12 month high of $131.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $5.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

