Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Co (NYSE:SWT)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Co (NYSE:SWT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $9,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Separately, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,988,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of SWT opened at $87.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.68. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Co has a 12 month low of $86.05 and a 12 month high of $131.98.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stanley Black & Decker (SWT)
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
- MarketBeat Podcast: How To Spot Value Stocks With Real Value
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Co (NYSE:SWT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.