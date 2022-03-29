Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 58,547 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.06% of Ventas worth $11,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,917,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,148,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,968 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 350.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,824,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,755,626 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,689,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,952,000 after buying an additional 2,513,380 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,221,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,872,000 after buying an additional 625,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,642,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,549,000 after buying an additional 204,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $62.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.52. The company has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 446.25, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.14. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $62.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 0.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 1,285.81%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,947,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ventas from $56.50 to $61.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.59.

About Ventas (Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.