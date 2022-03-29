Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 19,791 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 476.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,791 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $11,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,930,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,874,245,000 after buying an additional 55,039 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 829,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,204,000 after acquiring an additional 23,443 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 20.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 624,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,374,000 after purchasing an additional 105,898 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth about $247,393,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,038,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.22.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 29,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $11,833,860.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.46, for a total value of $786,230.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,974 shares of company stock valued at $23,548,249. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $499.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $429.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $478.52. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.53 and a 12 month high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 20.92%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.43%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

