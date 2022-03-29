Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Position in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,159,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,669 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 3.30% of Orla Mining worth $31,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLA. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Orla Mining by 14.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Orla Mining by 569.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 317,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Orla Mining by 9.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 26.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ORLA opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $5.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Orla Mining Profile (Get Rating)

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.