Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,587 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.09% of AmerisourceBergen worth $24,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lowered AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.86.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $154.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.45. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $111.34 and a 1 year high of $155.76.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.01). AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The firm had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 14,034 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $1,935,148.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 11,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total transaction of $1,609,745.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,006 shares of company stock worth $19,057,084 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

