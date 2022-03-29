Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,058 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $10,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTT. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

In related news, insider Peter Hayes bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $250,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BTT stock opened at $22.97 on Tuesday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $27.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.