Van ECK Associates Corp Has $10.28 Million Stock Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,705 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Organon & Co. worth $10,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,618,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,908,000 after purchasing an additional 114,659 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 25.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,298,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,652 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 1,137.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,281,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854,678 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 3.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,126,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,508,000 after purchasing an additional 114,458 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 16.9% during the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 2,867,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,013,000 after purchasing an additional 414,824 shares during the period. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGN stock opened at $35.17 on Tuesday. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $39.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.64 and its 200-day moving average is $33.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion and a PE ratio of 6.61.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 1,899.41% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Several research firms recently commented on OGN. Zacks Investment Research cut Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.56.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

