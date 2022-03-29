Van ECK Associates Corp Has $10.63 Million Stock Position in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,168 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 1.37% of SLR Investment worth $10,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in SLR Investment by 404.3% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in SLR Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Rossmore Private Capital bought a new position in SLR Investment during the third quarter worth about $191,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SLR Investment during the third quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in SLR Investment during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLRC. StockNews.com cut SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. TheStreet cut SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on SLR Investment from $18.25 to $17.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $17.88 on Tuesday. SLR Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.79.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $35.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.17 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 7.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 116.31%.

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

