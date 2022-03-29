Van ECK Associates Corp Has $8.49 Million Stock Position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 643,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,268 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.57% of Redwood Trust worth $8,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 17.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 58,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 6.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 249,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RWT opened at $10.57 on Tuesday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average is $12.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Redwood Trust ( NYSE:RWT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a net margin of 55.48% and a return on equity of 14.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 38.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Redwood Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

