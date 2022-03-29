Van ECK Associates Corp Has $9.83 Million Stock Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,378 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.26% of Bloom Energy worth $9,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth $329,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 98,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth $413,000. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BE shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.92.

In related news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 13,758 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $270,207.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 3,057 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $76,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 158,699 shares of company stock valued at $3,273,737 over the last ninety days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $37.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 3.44.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The business had revenue of $342.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

