Van ECK Associates Corp Has $9.96 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 682.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,728 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $9,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,397,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,726,000 after buying an additional 473,611 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 379,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,847,000 after purchasing an additional 59,643 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.1% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 94.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 97,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 47,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 185.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CL. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.64.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $75.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.63.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $448,149.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

