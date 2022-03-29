Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $35,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 137.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Accenture by 625.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $580,692.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Accenture from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.03.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $330.74 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $276.07 and a one year high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $209.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $327.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.78.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

