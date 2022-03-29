Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,562 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $26,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 19.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,277,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,893,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,815 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in PayPal by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,449,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $897,536,000 after purchasing an additional 950,699 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $179,152,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in PayPal by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,136,178,000 after purchasing an additional 923,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $231,145,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL stock opened at $116.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $135.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.61.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

