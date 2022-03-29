Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,349 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.05% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $8,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,480,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,630,000 after acquiring an additional 641,388 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 490,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,299,000 after acquiring an additional 212,364 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 921,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,460,000 after acquiring an additional 169,203 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 539,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,128,000 after acquiring an additional 137,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

ELS stock opened at $75.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.41 and a fifty-two week high of $88.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 52.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.64.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.69%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ELS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties (Get Rating)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.