Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,243 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $80,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $177.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.29%.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.57.

About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.