Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 67,662 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Welltower worth $22,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 7.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 16.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 316,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,099,000 after acquiring an additional 44,304 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Welltower by 9.8% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Welltower by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Welltower by 9.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,131,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,233,000 after purchasing an additional 97,376 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.78.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $96.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.74 and a 12-month high of $96.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.89. The company has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 123.41, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.98.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 312.82%.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

