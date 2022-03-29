Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 47,634 Shares of Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 370,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,634 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 1.64% of Newtek Business Services worth $10,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 2.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 19.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 3.1% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 36,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 24.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $26.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $604.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.09. Newtek Business Services Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $38.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.86 and a 200 day moving average of $28.19.

Newtek Business Services ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.29 million. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 99.71% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newtek Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

