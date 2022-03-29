Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 5,553 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Enphase Energy worth $28,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,930,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,089,165,000 after acquiring an additional 300,326 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3,190.2% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 200,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,119,000 after purchasing an additional 194,730 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $26,312,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 354.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 190,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,556,000 after purchasing an additional 148,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 197.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 212,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,833,000 after buying an additional 140,993 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 4,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.05, for a total transaction of $695,983.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total value of $5,541,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 248,077 shares of company stock worth $41,821,835. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENPH. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Craig Hallum raised Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $246.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $297.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.99.

ENPH stock opened at $195.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.69 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.12. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.88 and a 52-week high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

