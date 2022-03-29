Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 8,249 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ:AEPPL)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ:AEPPL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,249 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $9,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 44,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised American Electric Power from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEPPL opened at $52.61 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.7656 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%.

