Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,982 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.06% of AvalonBay Communities worth $21,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,789,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,867,000 after buying an additional 52,216 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,034,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,974,000 after acquiring an additional 173,218 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,431,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,284,000 after purchasing an additional 10,732 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 965,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 636,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,601,000 after purchasing an additional 64,973 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVB shares. Barclays upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.06.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $249.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $242.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.40. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.21 and a 52 week high of $257.52.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 43.76% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.46%.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

