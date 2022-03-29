Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $12,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Nucor by 761.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Nucor by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Nucor stock opened at $153.85 on Tuesday. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $75.60 and a 1 year high of $157.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.03. The company has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.83 EPS for the current year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.55%.

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $432,207.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maryemily Slate sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total value of $647,789.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,302 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

