Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 47,409 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.06% of Simon Property Group worth $29,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 161,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,870,000 after purchasing an additional 57,046 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.65.

Shares of SPG opened at $131.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.34. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 96.49%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

