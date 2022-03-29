Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Position in GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in shares of GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,273,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,390 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 5.51% of GoldMining worth $9,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLDG. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoldMining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of GoldMining by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 72,555 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of GoldMining by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 65,193 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoldMining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GoldMining by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 12,706 shares during the period. 8.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLDG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoldMining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price (up from $6.25) on shares of GoldMining in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of GoldMining stock opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $255.73 million, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of -0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.45.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal exploration properties are the Whistler project comprising 304 Alaska State mineral claims covering an area of 17,159 hectares located northwest of Anchorage; Yellowknife project consisting of 34 mining leases and 2 mineral claims with an aggregate area of approximately 12,239 hectares situated to the city of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories; and Titiribi project, which covers 1 concession with an area of approximately 3,919 hectares located in central Colombia.

