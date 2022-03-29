Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,664,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,336 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 1.03% of Livent worth $40,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Livent by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,305,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,696,000 after purchasing an additional 609,643 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Livent by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,086,000 after acquiring an additional 101,819 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Livent by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,456,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,777,000 after acquiring an additional 58,439 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,327,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,784,000 after buying an additional 345,229 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,205,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,970,000 after buying an additional 321,470 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LTHM opened at $25.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.14. Livent Co. has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.47 million. Livent had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LTHM shares. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Livent from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Livent from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.18.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

