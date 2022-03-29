Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 12,462 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,342 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 12,462 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $33,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,065,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,779,000 after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total transaction of $2,855,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,421 shares of company stock valued at $58,684,303 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $1,091.84 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $546.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.82, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $891.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $948.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Tesla from $625.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $935.68.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

