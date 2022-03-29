Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 19,677 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,820,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,677 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.33% of Annaly Capital Management worth $37,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 18.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,010,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,414 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 33.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,539,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,731 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,539,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,219,000 after purchasing an additional 57,407 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 7.8% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,413,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,160,000 after purchasing an additional 318,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 22.8% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,820,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,170,000 after purchasing an additional 709,200 shares in the last quarter. 42.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NLY shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.01. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 120.52% and a return on equity of 14.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 54.66%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

