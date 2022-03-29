Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 24,353 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 613,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,353 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.63% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $10,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PMT. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter worth $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marianne Sullivan bought 15,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $235,063.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $28,042.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.09.

Shares of PMT stock opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.05. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.04 and a beta of 1.12.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 13.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 723.10%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

