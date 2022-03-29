Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 2,562 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Natera worth $10,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Natera in the first quarter worth about $264,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Natera in the third quarter worth about $350,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Natera by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Natera by 4.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 328,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,628,000 after acquiring an additional 13,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Natera to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

In other news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,116 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $157,536.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,682 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $68,289.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,309 shares of company stock worth $3,824,873 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $40.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.27 and its 200 day moving average is $86.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.87. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). Natera had a negative return on equity of 90.55% and a negative net margin of 75.43%. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -6.05 EPS for the current year.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

