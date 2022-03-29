Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 28,692 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,666 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 28,692 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.76% of Ormat Technologies worth $33,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 286.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 660 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 38.6% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock opened at $79.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.42. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.32 and a 12 month high of $82.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.63.

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.08 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.64%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America cut Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

