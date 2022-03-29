Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 4,090 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.34% of IPG Photonics worth $31,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its position in IPG Photonics by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 36,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 50,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,023,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 907,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,969,000 after acquiring an additional 292,423 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IPGP opened at $114.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.60. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.05 and a fifty-two week high of $241.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 7.49.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.63 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 10.10%. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

IPGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.33.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $228,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total transaction of $86,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

