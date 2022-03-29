Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 43,740 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 871,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,740 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.69% of Ladder Capital worth $10,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LADR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 100.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,925,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,706 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 16.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,466,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,301,000 after acquiring an additional 483,198 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 276.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 477,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 350,154 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 298.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 455,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 341,247 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 95.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 400,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 195,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LADR opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 2.08. Ladder Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 103.29 and a current ratio of 103.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average of $11.73.

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.78%.

In related news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 3,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $37,605.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on LADR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.13.

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

