Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 53,537 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 474,433 shares.The stock last traded at $170.68 and had previously closed at $166.16.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.74.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VXF. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,139,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,147,000 after purchasing an additional 288,090 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $406,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,742,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,681,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 872,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,457,000 after buying an additional 42,675 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.